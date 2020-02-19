Police: Illinois woman planned to kill 3 kids with carbon dioxide

A southern Illinois woman is facing charges after authorities say she planned to asphyxiate her three young children with carbon dioxide.

Officials with the O'Fallon Police Department say on Thursday, Feb. 6, they were notified by DCFS that they had received a hotline call from a mandated reporter. The mandated reporter said that 29-year-old Emily Sparks had disclosed that she had attempted to kill her children and die by suicide on Dec. 4, 2019.

According to the report, Sparks had planned to use a cylinder of carbon dioxide gas to asphyxiate herself and her children while inside her car.

A detective with the department followed up on the incident and was able to confirm the claim.

Police say the detective discovered Sparks had purchased a cylinder of carbon dioxide gas on Dec. 4. She then drove to an undisclosed location with the intent to use the carbon dioxide to kill her children and die by suicide, but ultimately decided not to follow through with the plan.

The children, ages 3, 5 and 7, were not hurt in the attempt and are now safe.

The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office charged Sparks with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of endangering the life of a child on Feb. 8.

Her bond was set at $250,000. She is currently in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.