Police: Iowa man charged in fatality was speeding, on phone

Prosecutors say a man charged with vehicular homicide in a fatal November crash near Ankeny was speeding and talking on his cellphone at the time of the crash.

Television station KCCI reports that 51-year-old Aaron Lehman, of Polk City, was driving a pickup truck 20 mph over the posted 55 mph speed limit when he rear-ended a car Nov. 25 on a highway north of Ankeny.

A passenger in the car, 55-year-old Tracy Gugger of Ankeny, died at the scene.

Lehman has pleaded not guilty homicide by vehicle while driving recklessly.

He is free on $10,000 bond and is set to appear in court Jan. 30.