Police: Joliet man arrested after child porn is uploaded to social media

A man from Joliet, Illinois has been arrested on charges of child pornography.

Officials with the Illinois State Police (ISP) say they arrested 32-year-old Alex Abreu, of Joliet, on one count of felony possession of child pornography.

On February 11, ISP DCI Investigators say they executed a search warrant after a tip was received that child pornography had been uploaded to social media accounts. The search warrant was done at a home in Joliet that police say had a matching IP address for the accounts where the child pornography had been uploaded.

During the search, officials say they came into contact with Abreu and arrested him on the possession of child pornography charge.

Additional charges are pending.

Abreu is currently being held at the Will County Adult Detention Center and an investigation is ongoing.