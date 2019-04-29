Police K9 missing after running off to chase deer

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (KWQC) – A K9 officer playing with her handler Sunday ran off to chase a deer and has not been seen since.
The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the K9 named “Ilka” was playing with Deputy Rick Torchick in Pickaway County when she “took off after a deer and has not been located.”
Ilka is described as wearing a chain choker collar.
Hundreds are reacting on social media with many expressing concern for the missing dog and hope for her safe return.
“Just shows any dog will chase a deer if they have the chance!!!” Margie Starling-Fierce posted on Facebook.
Anyone with information on Ilka is asked to call the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 385-2131.