Police: KY toddler found in washing machine following deadly house fire

Disturbing new details have emerged about the death of a Kentucky toddler, whose body was found after a mobile home fire.

Court documents show Joseph Brock's body was found inside the washing machine at the Marvin Gardens Mobile Home Park in Laurel County early Saturday morning.

The boy’s father, 26-year-old Vaughn Brock, was arrested Wednesday after several days on the run.

WKYT reported his arrest citation says Vaughn Brock smoked a joint and fell asleep on the couch with his son. When he woke up, there was fire and smoke, but his son was no longer in sight, it said.

Brock had blisters on his ring and middle finger on his right hand, but no other injuries. He would claim the burns came from a baby gate when he tried to cross it, but investigators said that was inconsistent with his injuries.

Brock told police he didn’t know Joseph was in the washing machine, but admitted the child had been “acting up.”

Police charged him with murder and first-degree arson. Brock will be arraigned Friday. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

