Police: Macomb man attacked Walmart employee with knife

A Macomb man is facing charges after police say he attacked a Walmart employee with a knife.

Police say Thursday at 8:08 a.m., Macomb police officers responded to the Walmart on E. Jackson Street for a report of a knife attack against an employee.

Upon arriving, officers found the suspect, 43-year-old Duane Gosa of Macomb, standing at the service counter. They say Gosa and the Walmart employee had been involved in an altercation in the restroom before police arrived.

Police say after the altercation, the employee left the restroom, and Gosa left a short time later, confronting the employee a second time.

According to video of the incident, Gosa threw the employee to the ground and threatened him with a knife. At one point, Gosa can be seen sitting on the employee's chest as the employee lays on the ground.

The employee sustained two cuts to his left arm and chest, along with multiple bruises and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police were able to take Gosa into custody after a short struggle. He's charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Assault. Police say other charges may be pending.