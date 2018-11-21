Police: Man arrested after evading police in stolen car in Dubuque County

A Maquoketa man has been arrested after police say he evaded police in a stolen vehicle.

Officials say 30-year-old Wesley D. Brundage, of Maquoketa, was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Maquoketa.

On Wednesday, Nov. 21, officials with the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop the vehicle around 2 a.m. The vehicle refused to stop, according to officials, and a pursuit then began on Highway 61 near Cycle Club Lane at 90 miles-per-hour.

Officialsl say the vehicle continued around Dubuque's west side and into downtown Dubuque. Officials say they went towards Key West where stop sticks were deployed, the pursuit continued until the vehicle came to a stop on Military Road at Highway 151.

Officials say Brundage was also driving illegally as his rights to drive were barred in the state of Iowa. Officials say he was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brundage is being charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner's Consent, Eluding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While Barred.

The Dubuque and Bellevue Police Department assisted in the pursuit as well as the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.