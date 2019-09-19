Police: Man arrested after gun and meth are found in vehicle in Burlington

A Burlington man has been arrested on drug charges in Burlington, Iowa.

Officials with the Burlington Police Department announced the arrest of 28-year-old Kendrick Handy.

Police say on Wednesday, Sept. 18, just before 10:40 p.m., police were conducting a traffic stop on Angular Street. During the stop, officials identified the driver as Handy.

Police say during the stop they located over 1,090 (2.4 pounds) of methamphetamine, a .45 caliber handgun, multiple rounds of ammo, multiple ammo magazines, two digital scales, packaging material and four counterfeit $100 bills within the vehicle.

Handy is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force helped assist the Burlington Police Department with the investigation. that is ongoing.