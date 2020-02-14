Police: Man arrested for soliciting a minor in Kewanee

Police in Kewanee have arrested a man on solicitation of a minor charges.

Police say on February 6 the department concluded an investigation focusing on the solicitation of a minor. The investigation resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old James Paige, of Neponset, Illinois according to police.

Officials say Paige was taken into custody after he went to a location in Kewanee to meet with a minor he met online. He was then taken to the Henry County Jail and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Paige was formally charged with multiple felonies that included indeecnt solicitation of a child using the internet, grooming, solicitation to meet a minor, solicitation of child pornography and possession of a controlled substance.

The offense of solicitation of child pornography is a felony and carries a potential sentence of 4 - 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing for the offenses on February 18 at 1 p.m. at the Henry County Courthouse.

The Kewanee Police Department was assisted by detectives from the Macomb Police Department and McDonough County Sheriff's Office during the investigation and the arrest.