Police: Man breaks into apartment with knife; tries to assault victim

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man from Sherrard, Illinois is being charged after police say he broke into an apartment while displaying a knife.
In a criminal complaint, it states that on November 17, 40-year-old Micah Decker had kicked in a door of an apartment on East 10th Street in Davenport.
Officials say he then threatened someone with a knife.
Once officers arrived at the scene they met the victim and a witness that told them Decker entered the property and had a 6" knife that he used to threaten the victim. Police say Decker then attempted to assault the victim with the knife.
Decker is being charged with 1st-degree burglary and possessing contraband in a correctional facility, both felonies.