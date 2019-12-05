Police: Man breaks into apartment with knife; tries to assault victim

A man from Sherrard, Illinois is being charged after police say he broke into an apartment while displaying a knife.

In a criminal complaint, it states that on November 17, 40-year-old Micah Decker had kicked in a door of an apartment on East 10th Street in Davenport.

Officials say he then threatened someone with a knife.

Once officers arrived at the scene they met the victim and a witness that told them Decker entered the property and had a 6" knife that he used to threaten the victim. Police say Decker then attempted to assault the victim with the knife.

Decker is being charged with 1st-degree burglary and possessing contraband in a correctional facility, both felonies.