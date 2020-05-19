Police: Man charged after stealing purse and injuring victim at Davenport Hy-Vee

A Davenport man has been arrested after an incident at the Hy-Vee on West Kimberly left one woman injured and her purse being stolen.

Police say on Friday, May 15, they were called to Hy-Vee just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Officials say 50-year-old John Miley robbed the victim of her purse. While trying to leave the scene, police say Miley attempted "to inflict serious injury to the victim."

The victim was injured as a result of this and while Miley tried to leave the scene in a stolen vehicle, police say he hit a vehicle stopped in traffic. This resulted in the victim being trapped between the two vehicles.

Police say the victim had minor bruises and bleeding from her injuries.

Miley is being charged with 1st-degree robbery and 2nd-degree theft, both felonies and then charged with WRC hold, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain control, no insurance and reckless driving, all misdemeanor charges.