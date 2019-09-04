Police: Man charged after victim is robbed at gunpoint, assaulted in Davenport

A man is charged after police say he robbed a victim at gunpoint and then assaulted him.

Police say on August 25, 20-year-old Bradley Marshall, of Davenport, was with other suspects when they made the victim believe he was meeting with a woman at an apartment on Blythwood Place.

Police say the victim also agreed to bring cash to help the "woman" pay her rent and other bills.

When the victim arrived, police say Marshall and another suspect were wearing ski masks when they pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his cash. Prior to giving up the cash police say Marshall and the other suspect assaulted the victim multiple times by punching him in the face and head.

Marshall and the other suspect took the victim's cash, a cellphone and a bottle of liquor he had on him according to police. Police say they were later found on East 39th Street.

Police say both of the suspects' phones were seized and search warrants to download the phones were obtained.

Officials say on the phones detectives found messages between the suspects that spoke about the victim by name and the plan to rob him. Police also say they found a video on Marshall's phone showing the money a half-hour after the robbery.

Marshall is being charged with 1st-degree robbery and conspiring to commit a forcible felony, both felony charges.

He is in custody on a $100,000 cash-only bond.