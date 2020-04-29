Police: Man charged with DUI following single-vehicle crash in McDonough County

A Macomb man was taken to the hospital after he was ejected from his vehicle following a car crash.

Officials with the Illinois State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Road 2100 East at County Road 700 North in McDonough County. This was just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver, 48-year-old Waylon Paul, was driving his 2006 Chevrolet Colorado northbound on County Road 2100 East when police say he ran off the roadway and hit a ditch embankment.

Police say the vehicle rolled over and Paul was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt according to officials.

Paul was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Paul is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage and failure to wear a seat belt.