Police: Man failed to register as sex offender; now wanted out of Scott County

Have you seen Terrill Thomas? If so, officials say he is wanted to failing to register as a sex offender out of Scott County.

Officials say 32-year-old Terrill Thomas is wanted for Sex Offender Registration Violation 2nd or subsequent offense.

Officials also say he has violent tendencies.

He is described by officials as having black hair and brown eyes and is 5'7 and 140 pounds.

