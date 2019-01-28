Police: Man fatally shot while hunting for coyotes in Clay County, Iowa

A Granville, Iowa man has died after a hunting incident in Clay County over the weekend.

The Clay County Sheriff's deputies, Iowa DNR conservation officers and local emergency personnel were called to the incident near County Highway B53 and 160th Avenue in Clay County at 11:15 a.m.

Officials with the Iowa DNR say 47-year-old Kirk Struve, of Granville, was fatally shot by someone who was believed to be in his hunting party. Officials say he "was struck by a round believed to be fired from another member of his hunting party."

The incident occurred while Struve was coyote hunting with a large group of hunters.

Struve was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.