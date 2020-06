A 23-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in a shooting Sunday night in Rock Island, police confirmed Monday morning.

At 10:17 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of 7th Avenue to a report of gunfire and found the man.

His name has not yet been released.

No other information has been released as of Monday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crimestoppers at 309-762-9500.