Police: Man seen going onto neighborhood porch and sifting through packages in East Moline

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest. Police say he is wanted in connection after he went onto a porch and handled the packages that were left there.

Police say this happened on May 16 in the 1800 block of 18th Street in East Moline.

While nothing was taken, police say the man handled the packages and now they would like to talk with him.

The man pictured has short dreadlocks and was wearing a black sweatshirt with animated characters on it and blue gym shorts.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.