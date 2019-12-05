Police: Man shows gun; gets away with stolen items along with woman in East Moline

Do you recognize these two people? If so, you're asked to contact police.

Police say on November 25th the two entered the World Food Market in East Moline and loaded their cart full of groceries.

Police say on November 25th the two entered the World Food Market in East Moline and loaded their cart full of groceries.

The woman claimed she left her wallet out in the car so she exited with the groceries according to police. The man left before the woman did according to police.

Officials say an employee followed and when they approached the car the man pictured above lifted his arm and showed a gun. They then left the parking lot in an unknown 4-door vehicle.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.