Police: Man taken into custody accused of stealing boat while naked in Bettendorf

Bettendorf police say a man has been taken into custody after he was found naked on a barge.

Police say on Sunday, August 11, officers responded to a report of a naked man who was on a barge. Police have identified that suspect as 43-year-old Tobias Hartsfield.

Police say Hartsfield took a boat from the marina and floated it to the I-74 Bridge construction area.

Hartsfield then got onto a barge and untied ropes, causing the barge to shift according to police. A tow boat was called in to move the barge back.

Police say Hartsfield went back to the stolen boat and then was taken into custody.

As of 10 a.m, he is still in custody on a secured bond of $25,000.

Hartsfield is being charged with 1st-degree Criminal Mischief, 2nd-degree Criminal Mischief, and 1st-degree Theft, all felonies. He's also charged with a misdemeanor of Trespassing.