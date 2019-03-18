Police: Man wanted after dragging pregnant girlfriend by throat, pointing gun at her

Police are asking for your help in finding a wanted suspect.

Police say 19-year-old Javon Michael Jernigan is wanted for Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery.

Jernigan, according to police, beat up his pregnant girlfriend by dragging her by the throat and hitting her in the face. Police say he also tried to stomp on her stomach and held a gun to her heard.

Javon is considered armed and dangerous and police urge you to not approach him if you see him.

If you have seen him, submit a web tip here.