Police: Man wanted after quick change theft happened in Moline

A man is wanted out of Moline after police say he was involved in a quick change theft at a Walmart.

On January 6, police say the man pictured above, brought a laptop to the register to purchase it. Police say he then counted out cash to pay for the laptop while laying it on the counter.

Police say after the cashier recounted the money, the suspect is seen on surveillance video putting some of the money back in his pocket. The money pocketed was $580.

If you know who he is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.