Police: Man wanted out of Davenport on multiple charges; has violent tendencies

Officials need your help in locating 35-year-old James Means, who is wanted on multiple charges including forgery and theft. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities officials say Means is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for forgery, theft and probation violation on original charges of forgery and carrying weapons. (KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies according to police.

He is described as 5'6 and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

