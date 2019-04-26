Police: Man wanted out of Moline for failing to register as sex offender

Officials in Moline and with the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are asking for the community's help in locating a wanted man.

Police say that 51-year-old Darin Caldwell is wanted for Sex Offender Failure to Register.

He is described as a white man with hazel eyes and is bald. He is 5'9" and approximately 210 pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.