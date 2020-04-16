Police: Man wanted out of Moline pistol-whipped victim; considered armed & dangerous

Police need help from the public in finding a wanted suspect.

Police need help from the public in finding a wanted suspect. Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in finding 37-year-old William Kosgard. (KWQC)

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in finding 37-year-old William Kosgard.

Police say Kosgard is wanted by the Moline Police Department for aggravated battery. Officials say he entered the home of a victim and pistol-whipped them.

He is described as being 6'1 and 320 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he is considered Armed and Dangerous.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.