Police: Man wanted out of Rock Island, considered armed and dangerous

A 24-year-old man is wanted out of the Quad Cities by the Rock Island Police Department.

Police are now asking for your help in locating Linder Kai Divos.

Divos, according to police, is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted on charges of aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude officers.

He is described as 5'8 and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.