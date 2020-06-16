Police: Man wanted out of Sterling following stabbing incident from August

Police in Sterling need your help in locating a wanted suspect, 27-year-old Jorden E. Johnson.

Police say he is wanted on unlawful use or possession of weapons by a felon and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm on a Whiteside County arrest warrant.

Officials say he is wanted in connection with an August incident where a man was stabbed.

If you know the whereabouts of this wanted individual, please contact the Sterling Police Department or your local law enforcement authorities. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

Charges listed above are accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty