Police: Man wanted out of Waterloo on double homicide charges

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers officials are asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man.

Officials say 36-year-old Matthew Dee Duford III, of Waterloo, is wanted on two counts of 1st-degree murder.

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers officials say on Monday, just after 11 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was called to the 1100 block of west 2nd Street on a report of a suspicious incident.

Once they arrived they found 42-year-old Tamica Allison and 41-year-old Andrea Anderson, both of Waterloo, dead from gunshot wounds.

Based on an investigation, officials say a warrant was issued for Buford's arrest. Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as being 6'5 and 325 pounds.

If you have information regarding this investigation or the whereabouts of Buford please call any of the following numbers:

Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch Center – 911 or non-emergency 391-291-2515

Waterloo Police Investigations Division – 319-291-4340

Cedar Valley Crime stoppers – 855-300-8477