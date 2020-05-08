Police: Minn. man charged after 14-year-old is kidnapped from Muscatine

A 26-year-old man from Minnesota is being charged after police say he kidnapped a 14-year-old girl from Muscatine.

Police say on Wednesday, the 14-year-old was reported missing to the department. Officers met with family members, gathered information and attempted to find the teen at friend's and family member's homes.

On Thursday morning, the Investigative Unit of the Muscatine Police Department got involved in the investigation.

Officials say they then learned she may have come into contact with a man through social media from Minnesota. Officials then enlisted the help of the FBI out of the Quad Cities.

Police say they were able to safely locate the 14-year-old in St. Paul, Minnesota, in the presence of the man.

Police have identified that man as 26-year-old Luis Alfredo Moreira Bravo, of Edina, Minnesota. He was arrested in St. Paul by the FBI and the St. Paul police department.

He is being charged in Iowa with 1st-degree kidnapping and is also facing charges in Minnesota.

The incident is still under investigation by the Muscatine Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations and the St. Paul Police Department.

The above individual is considered innocent of any crimes until proven otherwise by a court of law.