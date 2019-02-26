Police: Mother and daughter charged following death of 5 in Pennsylvania

A mother and daughter are both in custody after they allegedly murdered five family members inside an apartment in Pennsylvania.

45-year-old Shana Decree and her 19-year-old daughter Dominique Decree, will both be charged with five counts of homicide and one count each of conspiracy.

The five victims were identified as Shana's two children, 25-year-old Naa'irah Smith and 13-year-old Damon Decree Jr., as well as her sister, 42-year-old Jamilla Campbell of Trenton, New Jersey, and Campbell's 9-year-old twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen.

The five victims were all found dead during a welfare check Monday afternoon.

The bodies were discovered inside two bedrooms of a first-floor apartment in Morrisville.

Shana Decree and Dominique Decree were both hospitalized before being taken into custody.

Officials say they are still investigating, but what details they do have are tragic.

"This is a terrible tragedy," Bucks County DA Matthew Weintraub said. "We just spoke with the family of all five of the deceased, and we're all heartbroken. ... I wish I had better news to report but this is important so, we wanted to come out here at this point and make sure that everybody knew that the people that committed these atrocious acts are now in custody to be made to pay for their crimes."

"It really hurts," Neighbor Nicole Owens said. "Like, It really hurts, like, four people two people, one person, it don't even matter we need to know what's going on in our community."

While police ruled the deaths a homicide, they did not reveal how the victims died.

Investigators are also searching for 17-year-old Joshua Campbell.

The teen boy is not a suspect but officials are looking for him in order to ensure his safety.