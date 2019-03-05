Police: Nationwide search for groundhog, wanted for fraud

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted for fraud and they're hoping you can help them.

A nationwide search is underway for Punxsutawney Phil, the infamous groundhog who predicts if Spring is coming early or not.

Phil, according to police, predicted an early Spring on February 2, 2019. "Evidence has shown this to be fraudulent," police say. "A warrant has been issued for "the groundhog" for the crime of fraud."

