Police: Officers left woman with man accused of killing her in Iowa

Police say a man killed his ex-girlfriend's mother at an Iowa home about an hour after officers went to the apartment following a reported assault. However, they left without making an arrest or removing anyone from the tense scene.

Mark Russell is charged with murder in the beating death of Angela McLeod.

Police say officers couldn't determine who was the aggressor in the assault, and that McLeod and her daughter didn't ask for Russell's removal.

Russell and McLeod told the officers they could resolve their problems without criminal charges.

Police say he used a golf club to kill her after the officers left.