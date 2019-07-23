Police: Over 50 vehicles had windows shot out between Iowa City and Coralville

Police are asking for help from the community after over 50 vehicles had windows shot out in Iowa City and in Coralville combined.

Police say on Tuesday, July 23, officers took numerous reports of car vandalism throughout the city.

At the time of the release, 2:25 p.m., officers took 17 separate reports of windows broken out that were shot with the use of a BB gun or a pellet gun.

The Coralville Police Department responded to similar cars and reported approximately 37 vehicles with car windows that were shot out.

The Iowa City cases are being actively investigated by the Iowa City Police Department as they work to determine any links with the incidents in Coralville. Residents with security cameras are asked to review their recordings and contact Iowa City Police at 319-356-5276 with any potential footage or information.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 319-358-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.