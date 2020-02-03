Police: Person with active warrant dies by suicide in downtown Davenport

A section of Warren Street is blocked off due to a police presence in Davenport. Police say this is between West 2nd and 3rd Streets.

Police tell TV6 just after 3 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle on Warren Street for the driver who had an active warrant. Police have only identified the person as an adult man.

As officers approached the vehicle, police say they heard a gunshot and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say it was self-inflicted and they were the only person in the vehicle.

According to officials, the area is expected to be shut down while officers investigate.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.