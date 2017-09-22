UPDATE: Man sentenced after officer was beaten unconscious

UPDATE 3/21/19: Court records show Cartier LeFlore has been found guilty and sentenced to five years following an incident that happened in September of 2017.

Police say they received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at 219 21st Street. The first officer arrived on scene and immediately went to the apartment where he encountered Cartier J. LeFlore. Police say the officer tried to take Leflore into custody. They say LeFlore resisted and battered the officer until he was unconscious.

LeFlore was sentenced to five years on Aggravated Battery causing Bodily Harm charges.

ORIGINAL: Police say a man is under arrest and charged with beating an officer until he was unconscious and taking his taser. The incident took place Thursday, September 21, around 6:17 p.m.

Police say they received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at 219 21st Street. The first officer arrived on scene and immediately went to the apartment where he encountered Cartier J. LeFlore. Police say the officer tried to take Leflore into custody. They say LeFlore resisted and battered the officer until he was unconscious.

They say LeFlore disarmed the officer of his taser and fled the scene. He was located shortly by responding officers in the area of 23rd St / 3rd Av. where he was taken into custody after the arresting officers deployed their tasers to subdue him.

LeFlore was charged with aggravated battery/great bodily harm/peace officer, a class 1 felony; aggravated battery, a class 2 felony; and disarming a peace officer, a class 1 felony.

Leflore was placed in custody at the Rock Island County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond 10% applies.

The officer was transported to the hospital for facial and head injuries and kept overnight for observation. He was released and will be remain off work until he recovers from his injuries.

