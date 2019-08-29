Police: Rockford man strangles woman, pours gasoline around her apartment

A Rockford man was arrested for allegedly strangling a woman and pouring gasoline around her apartment building.

Kenneth Jones Jr. was arrested after a domestic battery complaint Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Benderwirt Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

The victim, who shared a domestic relationship with the suspect, was found after she was beaten and strangled. Police say the victim’s 13-year-old son witnessed the incident and tried to break it up.

Jones reportedly threw a brick through the victim's window, poured gasoline outside of the apartment building and threatened to light it on fire.

Officers tracked down Jones and took him into custody without incident. He was charged with aggravated domestic battery, attempted aggravated arson and two counts of criminal damage to a property.

Jones is being held at the Winnebago County Jail. He is considered innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.