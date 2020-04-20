Police: Siblings arrested in Galesburg after mother is kidnapped from Iowa nursing home

A pair of siblings are being charged after police say they kidnapped their mother from a nursing home in Albia, Iowa.

The Galesburg Police Department was contacted by the police department in Albia regarding the incident. A nationwide warrant was issued for both Michael Fisher and Frances Sisler for kidnapping, according to police.

Police say Fisher was known to be armed and had previous incidents with police. Additionally, police say it was advised he would be involved in a shootout with law enforcement in the event he were to be confronted.

Police in Albia told the Galesburg Police Department they believed the two were in the Galesburg area.

Through investigation and a city wide canvas, officers in Galesburg located their vehicle in the 2400 block of Grand Avenue. Officers then set up a perimeter around a home.

Fisher came out of the residence to warm up his vehicle and was taken into custody without incident, according to police. Officials say Sisler was found inside the home and also taken into custody without incident.

Also inside the home was their mother. Police say she was found to be in respiratory distress. An ambulance was called and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Galesburg Police Department would like to thank the officers and dispatchers for their great work on this case. Through their efforts, we were able to locate the victim and provide her with the medical treatment she needed.