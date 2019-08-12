Police: Suspects force way into Davenport home after knocking on door

Police are asking for the community's help in identifying three suspects after a robbery investigation in Davenport.

Police say in the early hours on Monday, August 12, police were called to the 5600 block of Jersey Ridge Road in reference to a Robbery and Home Invasion call. This happened just before 1 a.m.

Witnesses told police that three adult men knocked on a door and when the resident answered the door the three forced their way past them into the apartment. Once inside, officials say the three demanded money and other items and then left the scene with the items.

Police say one of them had a gun.

No injuries were reported. Detectives are following up on the incident and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."