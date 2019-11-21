Police: Suspects steal $1,700 worth of clothes from Von Maur; drive off in stolen car

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are hoping to identify these two women after a theft happened at the Von Maur in Moline.

Police say the two girls, guessing in their teens, stole at least $1,700 worth of merchandise on November 8th. They quickly selected a large number of clothing items throughout the store and then ran outside to a waiting vehicle without paying for it according to police.

Officials say they did get a plate number, however, the vehicle was reported stolen out of Davenport.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.