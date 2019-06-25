Police: Teacher arrested following sexual misconduct allegations at Mendota High School

A Mendota High School teacher has been charged after a months-long investigation following an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Police with the Mendota Police Department said on May 8, 2019, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Mendota Police Department opened a criminal investigation.

The investigation was opened after a report of sexual misconduct with 56-year-old John Holzman, of Mendota, and a student who was at least 13 but not older than 18.

Police say that after months of investigating and collecting witness statements, electronic messages, phone records, data and photographs, the LaSalle County States Attorney Office filed two felony charges against Holzman.

Holzman is charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and Criminal Sexual Assault.

Holzman was arrested on Monday, June 24 around 3 p.m.

His bond was set at $150,000. Holzman posted bond and was released. He has a court date