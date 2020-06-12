Police: Three arrested after armed robbery, vehicle chase in Davenport

Two men and a 17-year-old are facing felony charges following an robbery and vehicle chase Thursday night, according to police.

Christopher Deanthony White, 19, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Timothy Wendell Malone, 19, also of Davenport, is charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and eluding, a serious misdemeanor.

Dominick Zymere Owens, 17, also of Davenport, is charged as an adult with first-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to arrest affidavits filed in all three cases:

At 7:11 p.m. Thursday, a Davenport officer on patrol saw a disturbance involving several people inside an orange Chevy Cavalier in the 800 block of LeClaire Street, according to an arrest affidavit.

The officer turned on his lights and the Chevy Cavalier took off westbound in the alley and out of sight.

A male who had been in the back seat of the car told the officer he was buying a pellet gun for $300.

He said one of the co-defendants who also was in the backseat produced a silver pistol and held it to his head and demanded the money.

A physical struggle ensued over the pistol, causing it to come loose and land on the driver floorboard.

The driver got the pistol and handed it to a co-defendant in the front passenger seat who aimed it at the male and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t get out.

The male climbed out of the passenger rear window and the car drove off.

The officer later located the car in the 400 block of Brown Street and tried to pull it over. The car failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The car stopped in the 500 block of Sturdevant Street and the three ran.

They all were arrested, and the male identified all three during a “show-up.”

A silver pistol was located on the corner of 300 block of West River Drive.

Malone admitted to being the driver of the car, according to the affidavit.

The affidavits were not clear on where White and Owens were inside the car.

A records check showed Malone and Owens both were previously adjudicated delinquent on felony charges, according to the affidavit.

Owens currently has a felon in possession of a firearm charge pending in adult court, according to the affidavit.