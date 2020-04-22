Police: Two arrested after gun is fired during drug deal in Davenport

Two men are facing charges after Davenport police say one of them fired a gun during a drug deal early Wednesday because he thought he was being robbed.

Davion Demetri Gary, 21, of East Moline, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. The charges are all a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.

He also was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor.

Colton Eugene Cope, 24, of Pomeroy, Iowa, was booked into the jail on charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance.

Davenport police responded at 1:41 a.m. to the 3000 block of North Michigan Avenue for a report of gunfire, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Gary’s case.

He left the scene in a white Dodge truck that was driven by Cope, according to the affidavit.

Officers pulled the truck over. They ran a records check and discovered Gary was previously convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the affidavit.

Several handguns were within his reach in the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Gary admitted to police that he possessed one of the guns, according to the affidavit.

He said he got the gun from Cope and that he went to the location for a drug deal, according to the affidavit.

Cope waited across the street until he was finished, according to an arrest affidavit filed in his case.

Gary saw a man holding a black object in his hand walk out of a rear door of an apartment building. He told police he thought he was being robbed, according to the affidavit.

He displayed a gun in the direction of the man and apartment building and fired three times, striking the building once, according to the affidavit.

Gary then ran away and got into the truck where Cope was waiting, according to the affidavit.

During a search of the truck, police found a clear plastic bag containing marijuana and a clear plastic bag containing cocaine in a bag Gary admitted was his, according to the affidavit.

Officers also found a black hard box under the center console of the vehicle that contained one gram of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit in Cope's case.

Bond was set Wednesday at $5,000 cash or surety for Gary. He will be arraigned May 14, court records show.

Cope was released on his own recognizance. He will be arraigned May 21, court records show.