Police: Two arrested in Illinois after leaving pets behind in flooded waters

Two people have been arrested with charges related to Animal Cruelty.

Police with the Albany Police Department in Albany, Illinois, say Brenda Sanders and Timothy Sanders has been arrested after police were told about a dog and cat that had been left behind at a flooded residence.

On Tuesday, April 29, police got the call and once they arrived the police department and Albany Fire Department traveled through flood waters to rescue both animals. Officials say the home had approximately 2 feet of water inside.

Police say the cat was found clinging to a mattress that was in flood water and the dog was found perched on a step after breaking out of the kennel the dog was left in while the water rose.

Police say Timothy and Brenda were both charged with one count of Cruel Treatment to a Companion Canine and one count of Cruel Treatment to a Companion Feline. Additional charges were brought upon the couple by Whiteside Animal Control.