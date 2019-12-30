Police: Two arrested on fraud charges after money is stolen from Davenport credit union

Two women have been arrested and charged after fraudulent bank activity was reported at a Davenport credit union.

Police say on September 20, officers responded to the Vibrant Credit Union on Brady Street.

Upon arrival, officers say a group of individuals had coordinated with one another and intentionally placed empty envelopes into the ATM. Police say they indicated the envelopes contained money in them, but they did not.

Police say they would then immediately take a withdrawal causing the accounts to go negative. They would continue to do this until the accounts would be frozen at which time another would open a new account and continue with the aforementioned fraudulent activity according to police.

During this, they made multiple entries at the credit union with the total being more than $1,500 and less than $10,000.

Police say 18-year-old Jamiah Quinn, of Davenport, and 21-year-old Autumn McClendon, of Milan, were arrested and charged.

McClendon is being charged with two felony counts; one for conspiracy and one for fraud practice. Quinn is charged with two felony counts as well; one for 2nd-degree fraud and one for penalties - conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.