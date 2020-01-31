Police: Two brothers, friend killed in Des Moines shooting

Police in Iowa say three teens are dead in a triple homicide, and they're still looking for the person responsible.

Devonte Swanks, 19, Malachi Swanks, 16, and Thayne Wright, 15 (KCRG)

Des Moines police identified the gunshot victims today as 19-year-old Devonte Swanks, 16-year-old Malachi Swanks and 15-year-old Thayne Wright, all of Des Moines.

Police said Devonte and Malachi were brothers. Wright was visiting a friend.

Around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of E. Hackley for a report of a shooting. They found three people dead inside of a home.

Investigators say it wasn't a random attack, and while they haven't arrested anyone, there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses, looking over evidence and following up on any possible leads.

Read the original story at kcrg.com.