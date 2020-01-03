Police: Two charged after driving vehicle towards officers in Sterling

Two women have been arrested and charged after police say they drove towards officers as officers approached the vehicle.

On Thursday, Jan. 2, police arrested 18-year-old Gabriell Cox and 19-year-old Shaqueria Bickham, both of Sterling.

Officers were in the area of 7th Avenue in Sterling to locate Bickham who they say was wanted on a warrant out of Rockford for failing to appear on possession of a stolen vehicle charge. Officers were able to locate Bickham as the passenger in a vehicle that was being driven by Cox according to officials.

Police say as officers approached the vehicle Cox drove towards them as she left the area. The officers were able to get out of the way uninjured.

Officers later found the running vehicle in the 300 block of 12th Avenue shortly after they lost sight of the vehicle. They then located Bickham and Cox walking away from the vehicle.

Bickham was arrested on the warrant, theft over $500 and unlawful possession of cannabis in a vehicle.

Cox was arrested and charged for two counts of aggravated assault, no valid drivers license, operating an uninsured vehicle, disobeyed stop sign, expired registration, disobeying a police officer, fleeing and eluding a peace officer, unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe.

They were both taken to the Whiteside County Jail.