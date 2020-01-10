Police: Two men arrested after Davenport delivery driver is robbed at gunpoint

Police say they have arrested two people after a delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint.

On Thursday, just before 8 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of West 16th Street in reference to an armed robbery of a delivery driver. Police say initial information showed the driver was approached by two people and one was armed with a gun. Police say they then demanded items from the driver. After they received the items, they left the area.

Officers who responded to the area located the suspect vehicle near 5th and Main and attempted to stop the vehicle.

A short pursuit began and offers were able to stop the vehicle in the area of 8th and Ripley, disabling the vehicle. Two people were then taken into custody near the vehicle.

Police say 18-year-old Jermonni Parks, of Rock Island and 20-year-old Etienne Irankunda, of Rock Island, were both arrested.

Parks is charged with 1st-degree robbery, possession of a controlled substance, eluding and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Irankunda is charged with 1st-degree robbery and interference with official acts.

Irankunda and Parks were both taken to the Scott County Jail.

While one squad car was damaged, along with the suspect vehicle, police say no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.