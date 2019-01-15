Police: Two suspects need identified after numerous thefts in Princeton

Police in Princeton are asking for help from the community in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with numerous thefts.

Police say on January 6, two suspects, pictured above, entered a business in the 600 block of West Peru and "allegedly committed numerous thefts."

The suspects were in the vehicle pictured above, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or these suspects is encouraged to contact police at 815-872-2351 and ask for Investigator Erickson.