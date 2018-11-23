Police: Two wanted in connection with theft at Walmart in Aledo

Crime Stoppers of Mercer County, Illinois is asking for the pubilc's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a theft.

Officials say the theft occurred on Friday, Nov. 16 at the Aledo Walmart. Officials say at 8 a.m. two suspects pictured above entered the store and committed the theft.

If you can assist by identifying the suspects in the photos, please contact the Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500.

If your information leads to an arrest of these persons, a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid to you in a confidential manner.