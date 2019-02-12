Police: US Cellular robbed at gunpoint, employees tied up during robbery in Dixon, Illinois

Four people have been taken into custody and are being charged after an armed robbery in Dixon, Illinois.

Top left: Joshua A. Parker and Orlando Gates. Bottom left: Ashley Wollschlaeger and Tyrone Burton.

Officials with the Dixon Police Department in Illinois say they were called to the US Cellular on Keul Road for a report of an armed robbery. During an investigation, officers learned two suspects, in masks, had entered the store shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11.

Police say one of the suspects showed a gun and told the employees to go to the back room. Once there, police say the employees were tied up while the two suspects stole multiple items from the store, including cash. Police say no injuries were reported during the incident.

A witness was able to provide officers at the scene with a description and registration of the vehicle that was used during the armed robbery. Officers had released a dispatch via the Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network to area law enforcement.

A trooper with the Illinois State Police spotted the suspect vehicle heading eastbound on I-88. Illinois State Police officials coordinated with the Aurora Police Department, the North Aurora Police Department and the Kane County Sheriff's Department to help with a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Officers say at 7:04 p.m., troopers with the Illinois State Police tried to stop the vehicle at I-88 and Orchard Road when the driver of the vehicle drove away from officers. Officials say they pursued the vehicle for two miles before the driver of the suspect vehicle lost control due to slick road conditions. Officers say the vehicle then hit three other vehicles, one of them being a squad car of the Illinois State Police.

Police say two suspects left on foot following the crash, however, two other people remained in the vehicle and were taken into custody. Police say they had a perimeter put up and a K-9 unit was called to the scene. The two suspects were caught 45 minutes later by the Aurora Police Department, North Aurora Police Department and the Kane County Sheriff's Department. Police say they were hiding beneath a tree.

Police say 37-year-old Orlando Gates, of Chicago, and 28-year-old Joshua Parker, also of Chicago, were taken into custody. Both are charged with Armed Robbery (Class X Felony), Aggravated Robbery (Class 1 Felony), and Unlawful Restraint (Class 4 Felony). Police say Gates and Parker were the ones who ran from the crash, and both were on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Police say parole violation warrants were issued on both suspects. Gates was also wanted on a Lee County warrant for Failure to Appear on Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and a Larceny warrant out of Lake County, Indiana.

The other two suspects who were taken into custody were 54-year-old Tyrone Burton, of Chicago, and 31-year-old Ashley Wollschlaeger, of Romeoville. Police say they're both charged with Armed Robbery (Class X Felony), Aggravated Robbery (Class 1 Felony), Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery (Class 2 Felony) and Unlawful Restraint (Class 4 Felony). Police say Burton and Wollschlaeger were taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

Investigators with the Dixon Police Department traveled to Aurora and took custody of all four subjects. The individuals were all processed and turned over to the custody of the Lee County Jail.