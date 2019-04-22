Police: Vehicles chased one another, shots fired from vehicle in Davenport

Police in Davenport are investigating after a shots fired incident late Sunday night.

Police say just after 11:30 p.m., police were called to the 4400 block of Cheyenne Avenue for a reference of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers did locate a scene and found shell casings in the street on Cheyenne Avenue.

Preliminary information showed officers two vehicles were chasing after one another and shots were fired from at least one of the vehicles.

The vehicles were described as a newer white sedan and a newer red sedan.

No damages or injuries were reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the police at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled, "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."